Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 21:08 Hits: 3

White House

Biden didn't do what Peter Doocy insinuated and Psaki had nothing for him to weave into his latest hit piece on the President.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/jen-psaki-shuts-fox-reporter-reminding-vigilante-violence-bad/