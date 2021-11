Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 19:00 Hits: 0

Screenshot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said the Kenosha killer "is more of a man" than people accusing him of fake-crying because... of pronouns?

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/marjorie-taylor-greene-defends-kyle-rittenhouse-bizarre-tweet-pronouns/