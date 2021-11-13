The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Texas schools resist Republican request for records on classroom books

Austin and Dallas districts say they won’t respond to lawmaker’s letter targeting 850 books, many on race and LGBTQ+ issues

Major Texas school districts are resisting a Republican state representative’s request that they divulge information on books kept in classrooms and libraries, as part of attempts to remove titles targeted by conservative parents and politicians.

The Austin and Dallas independent school districts, two of the largest in the state, said they would not respond to a request to go through a list of about 850 books, noting how many copies schools have and how much the books cost, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/nov/13/texas-schools-books-republican-matt-krause

