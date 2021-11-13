What will the NSW inquiry into historical gay-hate crimes mean for the bush?

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021

The first step in rural cold cases seems to be accepting a gay-hate crime may have taken place

The town of Inverell in the New England region of New South Wales is renowned for rural commodities and its sapphires. But for the past decade it has held a quietly ignominious place in the state’s police records due to the grisly death of a resident in 1989.

Not much is known about Russell Payne, the 33-year-old whose body was found by his landlord in February 1989 in a scene that presented a conundrum to police. Semi-naked, lying on his back in his ground-floor unit, Payne’s body was bruised and his genitals shockingly swollen. Under closer examination, the broken end of a TV aerial was discovered inside his penis.

