BBC quits Stonewall diversity scheme over impartiality concerns

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Director general says coverage of transgender issues requires the inclusion of critical voices

The BBC has quit a diversity programme run by the LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall, saying it believes coverage of transgender issues should be considered an impartiality topic that requires the inclusion of critical voices.

The national broadcaster said it would no longer be a member of the Diversity Champions programme, under which the corporation paid Stonewall for ongoing advice and assessments on creating inclusive workplaces.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/nov/10/bbc-quits-stonewall-diversity-scheme-impartiality-concerns-transgender-issues

