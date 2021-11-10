LGBTQ+ groups mobilise against Coalition’s religious discrimination bill

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 16:30 Hits: 1

Equality advocates say the bill remains ‘deeply flawed’ and are particularly concerned about the so-called Folau clause

Equality advocates are mobilising against the Coalition’s revived religious discrimination bill and urging changes to ensure minority groups are not harmed by the legislation.

The federal attorney general, Michaelia Cash, met with faith and LGBTQ+ groups last week in a forum attended by the Liberal MPs Dave Sharma and Warren Entsch, who have indicated they oppose a religious freedom act that would provide legal cover for discrimination against vulnerable groups.

