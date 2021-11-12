The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

What does impartiality mean? BBC no-bias policy being pushed to limits

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Analysis: from anti-racism protests to trans rights, who gets to choose topics where impartiality matters is a live issue

Tim Davie has a problem. When the BBC director general was appointed a year ago, he said restoring trust in the BBC’s impartiality was his first policy objective. With one eye on securing a future licence fee funding settlement with a hostile government, he suggested the corporation needed to be “free from political bias” and shed the idea that its output represented a narrow viewpoint.

But now he’s implementing the policy, he’s finding the devil is in the detail. Who exactly gets to define what impartiality means? Which topics – such as the climate crisis – no longer require dissenting voices, in the eyes of the BBC? And what happens when some of your own staff believe that certain topics simply should not be up for debate?

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/nov/12/what-does-impartiality-mean-bbc-no-bias-policy-being-pushed-to-limits

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version