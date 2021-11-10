Married Dad-Of-Three Wears High Heels Skirts To Prove Gender Stereotypes Are Meaningless

Articles

Society has put the idea in our heads that clothes have ‘genders’ and there are some things that are ‘fitting’ for a man to wear, and some things made exclusively for women. Thankfully, there’s a group of open-minded people in this world who don’t give a single care about the ‘outfit norms’ and wear whatever the hell they want! They’re able to express themselves freely, and they don’t need to live up to any type of stereotype.

Mark Bryan is an inspiring man that proves that it’s time to get rid of these gender stereotypes, especially when it comes to clothing, and be able to express ourselves freely. An American, Mark currently lives in Germany and works as a robotic engineer. He’s just like any other person out there, with one difference. He challenges gender stereotypes every day, and wears a skirt and heels at work.

Does he look fabulous when he does? Absolutely!

Mark has been in a happy marriage for 11 years, and said that he gets full support from his wife and three kids.

He revealed that he dresses like this because he can. He wants to be different, and he likes the power tight skirts and heels present. To him, clothes have no gender, and he prefers a ‘masculine’ look above the waist and a non-gendered look below the waist.

“It’s all about clothes having no gender.” – he notes.

