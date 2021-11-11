21-Year-Old Gay Autistic Man Refused Entry To Restaurant For Wearing Leopard Print Pants

Articles

Brandon Rogers is a 21-year-old autistic gay man who was turned away from a restaurant in Manchester, England, after a bouncer thought that his leopard print pants were ‘too, too much’.

Rogers visited 20 Stories restaurant in Manchester with his family to celebrate his sister’s birthday. However, after they arrived at the venue for cocktails, the bouncer told him that his pants were ‘too, too much’ and didn’t allow him to get inside. However, the other members of the party were allowed to enter.

20 Stories is operated by D&D London, and they apologized to Mr Rogers. Additionally, they said that they operate under a ‘zero-discrimination policy’.

Rogers’ sister, however, said that the bouncer looked at her brother with ‘disgust’.

In a separate incident, two trans people were misgendered and turned away from the 20 Stories restaurant.

Check out the Rogers’ story that was shared on Twitter by his sister Paris Osborne:

We’ve just been out for my sisters birthday and my brother who is the best dressed out of all of us was denied entry to @20StoriesMCR . Please read this is awful. Absolutely shocked and horrified. Homophobia still exists and very very strongly. pic.twitter.com/MxDXFwMnpO — Paris Osborne / Rogers (@parisosbornee) November 8, 2021

Mr Rogers himself added that he doesn’t understand why his leopard fit pants don’t fit their dress code, but they let women with the same print in.

He believes that it was clearly subconscious anti-gay narrative – something that he’s used to.

The amount of people I’ve seen go in there with leopard print. I’m sick of this narrative that men can’t wear “out there” clothing without being labelled as too much. It’s infuriating https://t.co/GtIMDPs2Zd — BrandonRogers:) (@Brand0nRogers) November 8, 2021

The polices of @20StoriesMCR are backwards and outdated. I will never stop expressing myself in the way I dress. If going out in animal print means that I get denied because it’s “too much”, then I will happily go to a more queer friendly space without the added toxic masculinity — BrandonRogers:) (@Brand0nRogers) November 8, 2021

