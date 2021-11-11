The Australian Firefighters Calendar 2022 Is Out: Take A Peek!

Articles

Brace yourselves: The Australian firegithers 2022 calendar photos are here!

As you all probably know already, the Australian firefighters are doing ‘God’s work’ and they continue their tradition in releasing their charity calendar to help animals in need.

The calendar is as hot as ever, and its 29th year, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has produced 6 editions: cats, dogs, horses, classic, and mixed animals.

To heat things up, there’s also a Summer Edition calendar where the beloved firefighters enjoy the beaches and have fun in the sun.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar has teamed up with US-based organization Greater Good Charities, so the sales of this year’s calendar will support Greater Good Charities’ Rescue Rebuild program. They help renovate animal shelters and homeless shelters, and you can check out the hottest pics featured in the Australian Firefighters Calendar 2022 below!

Website: www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com

FB: AustralianFirefightersCalendar

Instagram: AustralianFirefightersCalendar

