The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Dad Of Four Girls Shares The Funniest Conversations He Has With His Daughters

Category: Sex Hits: 3

James Breakwell is a professional comedy writer, illustrator, father of four girls, and one of the most famous dads on Twitter.

James is also the founder of the hilarious Exploding Unicorn project, and he regularly tweets the funniest encounters he has with his four girls.

Between balancing work and life (read parenting), he manages to give people on the internet a crack with his hilarious stories.

To make your day even better, we’ve rounded up a collection of some of James’ funniest tweets about the ‘chaos’ in his home, and we believe they’ll make you burst out of laughter!

10.

Dad Of Four Girls Shares The Funniest Conversations He Has With His Daughters

9.

Dad Of Four Girls Shares The Funniest Conversations He Has With His Daughters

8.

Dad Of Four Girls Shares The Funniest Conversations He Has With His Daughters

7.

Dad Of Four Girls Shares The Funniest Conversations He Has With His Daughters

6.

Dad Of Four Girls Shares The Funniest Conversations He Has With His Daughters

5.

Dad Of Four Girls Shares The Funniest Conversations He Has With His Daughters

4.

Dad Of Four Girls Shares The Funniest Conversations He Has With His Daughters

3.

Dad Of Four Girls Shares The Funniest Conversations He Has With His Daughters

2.

Dad Of Four Girls Shares The Funniest Conversations He Has With His Daughters

1.

Dad Of Four Girls Shares The Funniest Conversations He Has With His Daughters

Source: Bored Panda

The post Dad Of Four Girls Shares The Funniest Conversations He Has With His Daughters appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/dad-of-four-girls-shares-the-funniest-conversations-he-has-with-his-daughters/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version