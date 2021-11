Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 19:00 Hits: 0

Jeffrey Beall/via Wikipedia

"Tee hee hee, I'm saying 'Fuck Joe Biden' but not really!" is humor that speaks to Rep. Lauren Boebert on a deeper level.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/lauren-boebert-wore-lets-go-brandon-dress-meet-donald-trump-thinks-hilarious/