Married lesbian couple launch discrimination action against NHS

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 15:12 Hits: 0

Exclusive: Social media stars ‘Wegan’ say branch of NHS’s fertility sector in England discriminates against LGBT+ families

A married lesbian couple are launching a landmark legal test case against a branch of the NHS fertility sector in England, claiming it discriminates against LGBT+ families.

Influencers Megan Bacon-Evans, 34, and her wife Whitney, 33, from Windsor in Berkshire, have accused their clinical commissioning group (CCG), Frimley, of penalising them financially because of their sexuality.

