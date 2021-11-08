Josh Cavallo: the world’s only openly gay top-tier men’s footballer

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 03:00 Hits: 5

Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo says the response to his recent coming out as gay has been overwhelming

When Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo sat down to film his announcement to the world that he was coming out as gay, he didn’t know what to expect. He’d told his teammates and coaches and had a positive and supportive reaction, but the result of posting the video on social media was far less predictable. There are no other out gay footballers playing in any of the world’s top leagues.

Cavallo tells Michael Safi that the response has been overwhelming as messages of support have poured in from around the world and from fellow players such as Gerard Piqué, Marcus Rashford and Antoine Griezmann.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/news/audio/2021/nov/08/josh-cavallo-the-worlds-only-openly-gay-top-tier-mens-footballer