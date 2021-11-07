The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Barcelona centre teaches Spanish men to explore their masculinity

Campaigners say there is little sex education or discussion of sexuality in the Catalan education system

It’s hard work maintaining the macho image of the Spanish man. But help is at hand in the shape of Barcelona’s new Centre for Plural Masculinities, which offers men the chance to cast off the machista straitjacket.

“This isn’t a place for men to come and beat themselves up for being bad men,” says Laura Pérez, the Barcelona councillor for feminism and LGBTI, who has overall responsibility for the project.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/nov/07/new-barcelona-centre-teaches-spanish-men-to-explore-their-masculinity

