Italian senate approves law banning sexist and discriminatory adverts

Far-fight politicians furious over decree that also covers gay people, ethnic groups and disabled people

Italy’s senate has approved a law banning street adverts deemed sexist or discriminatory amid fury from far-right politicians and anti-abortion groups.

The law, which forms part of a transport and infrastructure decree, bans adverts on streets and all forms of transport that are demeaning to women and perpetuate gender stereotypes as well as those considered harmful to civil and political rights or containing discriminatory messages against gay people, ethnic and religious groups or people with disabilities.

