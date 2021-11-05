The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chris Pratt Faces Backlash Over Sexist Post Involving His ‘Healthy’ Daughter

The Guardians of the Galaxy star actor, Chris Pratt, has faced criticism in recent years for his political views. Namely, he’s seemingly a Republican, but his co-stars and friends say that he’s not overly political. He has also been connected with a church known for being ‘infamously anti-LGBT’.
Well, his latest post seems to have angered his fans.

The actor recently shared a photo of him and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The two have been married since 2019 and have a 14-month-old daughter named Lyla.
His post, however, received some backlash on the internet, and some believe that it’s very cringy.

What some people took issue with is the ‘gorgeous healthy daughter’ reference. They believe that it’s a passive aggressive take on his son, Jack, who he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris, and has suffered a number of health issues since birth,
Jack was born premture, weighing just three pounds and 12 ounces, and he spent his first month in the NICU.

This is what some people had to say about the post:

Chriss Pratt and Faris are yet to comment on the post.

