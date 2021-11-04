The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

BBC changes online article at centre of transphobia row

Woman quoted in piece later described trans women as ‘vile, weak and disgusting’

The BBC has been forced to edit an article condemned as transphobic after a woman quoted in the piece described trans women as “vile, weak and disgusting” and it emerged she had previously been accused of sexual misconduct.

Standing behind its decision to publish the piece online last week – headlined “We’re being pressured into sex by some trans women” – the BBC took the decision on Thursday to remove a contribution from a former porn actor, Lily Cade, “in light of comments” she made after its publication, after a week of sustained pressure and criticism.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/nov/04/bbc-changes-online-article-at-centre-of-transphobia-row

