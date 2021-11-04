The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Vandalism of LGBT artwork is hate crime, say Merseyside police

Posters in Liverpool were destroyed after going on display in Homotopia festival’s Queer the City exhibition

Detectives are investigating after two artworks, commissioned in response to a series of homophobic and transphobic attacks in Liverpool, were destroyed. Merseyside police said they are treating the incidents as hate crime.

The artworks were vandalised within days of going on display as part of Homotopia festival’s Queer the City outdoor exhibition.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/nov/04/vandalism-of-lgbt-artwork-is-hate-say-merseyside-police

