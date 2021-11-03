Doritos’ ‘El Dia De Los Muertos’ Ad Accepting Queer Love and Acceptance Is Everything

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 15:16 Hits: 1

To celebrate Mexico’s huge holiday Day of the Dead alongside Mexicans who honor their deceased ones, Doritos has released a new ad that celebrates the same. The ad has since won the hearts of the internet, and for all the right reasons!

‘El Dia De Los Muertos’ is a huge holiday in Mexico and a celebration of life, so Doritos Mexico decided to celebrate life by showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The ad features a family that visits the grave of a loved one with gifts. However, the family discovers that Uncle Alberto is gay and ‘lives a happy life’.

Besides the holiday celebration, the ad also celebrates queer love and acceptance, and the reveal of the gay uncle comes with a twist!

Love the new Doritos commercial! The folks who regularly call us “snowflakes” and make fun of trigger warnings are coming unglued over this sweet depiction of queer love and acceptance.

pic.twitter.com/I4HmS1uIWT — Q. Allan Brocka (@allanbrocka) October 28, 2021

Kudos to Doritos for this commercial now playing in Mexico for Día de Muertos. I’m always amazed at how America claims to be a country of equality and freedoms – yet this commercial would create havoc in the US from conservative Christian folk. pic.twitter.com/UaH8FBnlXe — ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ (@LanceUSA70) October 28, 2021

As the woman accepts their love, the bluish light around them disappears. There is genuine warmth as the family lovingly looks on. Alberto and Mario briefly embrace. The ad ends with the message: Nunca Es Tarde Para Ser Quien Eres, which translates to: “It’s never too late to be who you are.” The heartwarming Doritos commercial went viral on the internet, garnering more than 38k likes on YouTube.

The ad ends with an important message: Nunca Es Tarde Para Ser Quien Eres, which translates to: ‘It’s never too late to be who you are!’.

Check out the ad for yourself below:

Source: Upworthy

The post Doritos’ ‘El Dia De Los Muertos’ Ad Accepting Queer Love and Acceptance Is Everything appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/doritos-el-dia-de-los-muertos-ad-accepting-queer-love-and-acceptance-is-everything/