Mom Banned From Volunteering At Her Kids’ School Because Of Her OnlyFans Account

Victoria Triece is a 30-year-old mom of two who had been volunteering at her children’s school for the last five years. However, she was recently banned from donating her time after the school district found out that she has an OnlyFans account.

The mom had been volunteering at Sand Lake Elementary school for years, helping plan class parties for her children’s grades and assisting during lab assignments for her older son’s class.

However, the school recently received an anonymous tip that she has an OnlyFans account, and Triece was removed from the volunteer program.

Her lawyers report that she had never received any official documentation that cites a reason for her dismissal from the ADDition volunteer program.

This is what the mom said of the happenings:

“I don’t know who was told what I do. And now I’m supposed to walk into the building and I don’t know what was said to my son’s teacher … I don’t know what’s been said about me to anyone at that school.”

Thankfully, the mom-of-two has since received support from fellow parents and we hope that she’ll be able to continue her volunteer work at the school.

