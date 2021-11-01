Courtney Act’s coming of age: ‘To reflect back on it … I just sat there sobbing’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 16:30 Hits: 0

Shane Jenek’s memoir chronicles his childhood and career ascent on Sydney’s gay golden mile

A first kiss is an essential part of any coming-of-age narrative. It certainly was for Shane Jenek, the Brisbane-born performer best known as his drag alias, Courtney Act. About 60 pages into Jenek’s new memoir, Caught in the Act, he experiences his first kiss with someone of the same gender. It arrives with appropriate fanfare: “an entire lifetime of denied sexuality was unleashed in a single moment,” he writes. “Something innate and intrinsic that had lain just below the surface for the past 18 years was being acknowledged for the first time.” It was huge for Jenek – it just took him a couple of decades to realise that.

“At the time, it was just exciting – and then when I was writing it, 21 years later, I was so overwhelmed with emotion, because I realised that I could never understand, at [the time of] that kiss, what it all meant, and what the 18 years leading up to that meant,” he says.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/nov/02/courtney-acts-coming-of-age-to-reflect-back-on-it-i-just-sat-there-sobbing