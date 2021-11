Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 05:00 Hits: 2

Next round to Grace’s dining room is the actor Russell Tovey. Over a bowl of his favourite childhood treat, he tells Grace about his upbringing in Essex, embarrassing acting scenes, reconnecting with his husband – and the comfort foods that have seen him through

New episodes of Comfort Eating with Grace Dent are released every Tuesday

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/audio/2021/nov/02/s2-e2-russell-tovey-podcast