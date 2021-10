Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 13:00 Hits: 10

Erika Nizborski

Waters' collaborator and trans activist Elizabeth Coffey was the restroom's first "user." “Can you think of anything any more elementary than just going to the bathroom?” she said.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/john-waters-unveils-gender-restrooms-named-art-museum/