First group of LGBTQ+ Afghans arrive in UK as charity warns of ‘escalating’ threat

Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021

Stonewall CEO comments come as first 29 people from this group arrive in the Britain after fleeing Taliban

The level of threat against LGBTQ+ Afghans is “escalating and escalating” a charity chief has warned, as the first 29 people from this group arrived in Britain.

Nancy Kelley, the chief executive of Stonewall, the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans equality charity, who has been closely involved in the operation to airlift LGBTQ+ Afghans to safety, working with the Home Office, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Canadian organisation Rainbow Railroad, welcomed the safe of arrival of the group.

