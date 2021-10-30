First group of LGBT+ Afghans fleeing Taliban arrive in the UK

Articles

Students and activists in group that British foreign ministry hopes will be ‘the first of many’ in coming months

A group of LGBT+ Afghans has arrived in Britain, the first since the Taliban’s return to power in August caused panic among gay and transgender Afghans, who feared persecution and even death under the Islamists’ rule.

The evacuation of the 29 Afghans is “hoped to be the first of many” in the coming months, Britain’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday, hours after a Taliban spokesman said LGBT+ rights would not be respected.

