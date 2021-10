Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 15:06 Hits: 6

Shutterstock

A GOP lawmaker texted her boss after she tweeted about Pence. Her boss said he would "deal with it."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/teacher-fired-calling-mike-pences-little-demon-mouth-now-shes-suing/