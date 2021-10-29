Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 08:39 Hits: 5

Anna Gantt is a model who called out a New York casting director and producer for rejecting her because they couldn’t see her bones.

Gantt has been modeling since 2014 and she shared in a TikTok video that these days she hates the fact that she’s a model.

Namely, she revealed that she was made to feel that she’s ‘never good enough’ because ‘she’s not a skeleton and because she’s not unhealthy anymore’.

The 22-year-old shared that the producer and the casting director during a recent casting hurt her feelings because she was rejected for not being slim enough.

In her video, she also detailed the pressures of being made to feel as you have to live some sort of unhealthy lifestyle to make it in the modeling industry.

Check out the video that has since been viewed more than 17 million times for yourself below:

Statistics show that 62 percent of US models had been told to lose weight by their agents, and 54 of them were told that they wouldn’t be able to book modeling jobs without losing some weight first.

Source: Unilad

The post 22-Year-Old Model Rejected By Casting Director Because ‘He Couldn’t See Her Bones’ appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/22-year-old-model-rejected-by-casting-director-because-he-couldnt-see-her-bones/