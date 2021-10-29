Barbados Elects First-Ever President To Replace Queen of Britain as Head of State

Articles

Published on Friday, 29 October 2021

Barbados elected their first-ever president to replace the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth as head of state and made an important step towards sheddings its colonial past.

Sandra Mason was elected by a two-thirds vote of a joint session of the country’s House of Assembly and Senate, and the government of Barbados declared that they’re well on the ‘road to republic’.

The 72-year-old Mason will be inaugurated as President on November 30, marking the country’s 55th anniversary of independence from the UK.

Mia Mottley, Barbados Prime Minister, said that the election was a ‘seminal moment’:

“We have just elected from among us a woman who is uniquely and passionately Barbadian, does not pretend to be anything else and reflects the values of who we are.” – she noted.

The former British colony gained independence from the UK in 1966, but maintained its ties with the country to date.

Many Barbadians in recent years felt that the Queen’s status as head of state was a reminder of imperialism, and there were widespread calls for full sovereignty.

Mason is a former jurist that been serving as a governor-general since 2018, and is the first woman to serve on the Barbados Court of Appeals.

This is what she said of the recent vote:

“The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind. Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state. This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving. Hence, Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a republic by the time we celebrate our 55th anniversary of independence. Barbados has developed governance structures and institutions that mark us as what has been described as, ‘the best governed Black society in the world’. Since Independence, we Barbadians have sought constantly to improve our systems of law and governance so as to ensure they best reflect our characteristics and values as a nation.”

Dame Sandra Mason x Mia Mottley:

The President and Prime Minister of Barbados. Dame Sandra Mason is the first native Head of State and will replace Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.#BIMRepublic#BIM55 pic.twitter.com/df3fDnhs0h — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) October 20, 2021

