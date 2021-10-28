Scottish prosecutors drop transphobia case against Marion Millar

Category: Sex Hits: 3
Critic of plans for transgender law reform had been charged with posting allegedly homophobic and transphobic content
Scottish prosecutors have discontinued the case against a woman charged with posting allegedly homophobic and transphobic content online.
On Thursday morning, the Crown Office confirmed it had dropped proceedings against Marion Millar, a vocal opponent of the Scottish government’s plans for transgender law reform, before a scheduled hearing next Monday and subject to a review with the alleged victims.Continue reading...
