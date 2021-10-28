Sussex professor resigns after transgender rights row

Articles

Category: Sex

Kathleen Stock announces resignation as university says ‘no substantive allegations of wrongdoing’ were made against her

Kathleen Stock, the philosophy professor at the centre of a row over her views on gender identification and transgender rights, has announced her resignation from the University of Sussex.

Stock’s resignation comes three weeks after a protest by some students at the university’s Brighton campus, which included posters and graffiti calling for her dismissal.

