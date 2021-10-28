Sussex professor resigns after transgender rights row

Category: Sex Hits: 3
Kathleen Stock announces resignation as university says ‘no substantive allegations of wrongdoing’ were made against her
Kathleen Stock, the philosophy professor at the centre of a row over her views on gender identification and transgender rights, has announced her resignation from the University of Sussex.
Stock’s resignation comes three weeks after a protest by some students at the university’s Brighton campus, which included posters and graffiti calling for her dismissal.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/28/sussex-professor-kathleen-stock-resigns-after-transgender-rights-row