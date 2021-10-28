The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Black Co-Workers Tell White Co-Worker Why They Share a Last Name: ‘Plantations’

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Twitter user Cardi_ree recently shared an incident she experienced during a Zoom meeting, and the post has since been liked almost 130k times.

Namely, the incident involved two Black co-workers and one white co-worker.

During the meeting, the white colleague joked about who the two Black employees shared the same last name. They asked if the two were related, trying to make a joke, but the response they received shocked them, and everyone on the internet.

Namely, one of the employers shared that they’re not, but their ancestors probably worked the same plantation.

Silence followed the moment, and the two employees asked if they could stay back during the meeting.

In a follow-up tweet, Cardi_ree explained that as the meeting was ending, both parties were asked to stay on the call, and the management ‘went down the racial sensitivity route’ and discussed how the comment was offensive.
However, a Black manager, said:
“You should have sat there and ate your food in the spirit of Black History Month. THIS is OUR truth. Hard to hear, but harder to experience.”

The post gained a lot of popularity and many people shared their own similar stories.

Source: Upworthy

The post Black Co-Workers Tell White Co-Worker Why They Share a Last Name: ‘Plantations’ appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/black-co-workers-tell-white-co-worker-why-they-share-a-last-name-plantations/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version