UK church leaders criticise Ghanaian bishops for support of anti-LGBTQ+ law

Archbishop of Canterbury among C of E officials to tweet concern over draconian law

Church leaders in the UK have strongly criticised Ghanaian bishops over their support for a draconian anti-LGBTQ+ law.

Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury and leader of the global Anglican church, Stephen Cottrell, the archbishop of York, and other Church of England bishops, tweeted their concerns on Tuesday in what appeared to be a coordinated effort to put pressure on their Ghanaian colleagues.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/26/ghanaian-bishops-anti-lgbtq-law-uk-church-leaders

