From genetics to allyship: how queer culture changed the family portrait

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 15:15 Hits: 0

A new exhibition, Kindred Solidarities, offers a perspective on how LGBTQ+ people have rewritten traditional ideas of family

In a two-minute video produced by the artist Jamie Diamond in 2008, four women and one man gather to pose for what looks like a family portrait. They stand in front of a marble fireplace, in a room adorned with crystal chandeliers. Three of the women shift positions and adjust their hair before settling into smiling poses behind the man and the fourth woman, who are seated.

Despite their apparent familiarity, the five people featured in the video were strangers before filming. Diamond convened them to participate in her Constructed Family Portrait series, which explores “the public image of family, themes of photographic truth, gender, class, culture and identity”, according to the artist.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2021/oct/27/commitment-to-community-family-within-queer-culture