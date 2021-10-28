I long for a day when gay footballers like me and Josh Cavallo don’t need to be so ‘brave’ | Andy Brennan

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021

The Adelaide United player has given hope that coming out as gay in such a masculine environment will some day cease to be a no-go

Josh Cavallo announced his sexuality to the world through a social media post this week. Some will respond with love and support, offering congratulations to him for his bravery and courageousness in speaking out. Others will ask why this is important. But why do people need to announce their sexuality at all?

The power of statistics and research can be used to highlight the need for visibility and representation within LGBTQ+ communities in sport. These are important and should not be overlooked, but it is stories like Josh’s which can really resonate – stories that can ignite a motivation in people to go against the grain, and so too be brave and courageous.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/oct/28/i-long-for-a-day-when-gay-footballers-like-me-and-josh-cavallo-dont-need-to-be-so-brave