Chrissy Teigen Takes Her Late Unborn Son Ashes On Trips Because Her Children Insist On It

Actress and model Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that she’ll be taking the ashes of her late son Jack on family trips.

In an interview with Scary Mommy, she revealed that her two other children had been insisting that she takes Jack on their trips. Her five-year-old daughter Luna and three-year-old son Miles have been coping after she had a miscarriage 20 weeks into her pregnancy last year, and she admitted that she plans on bringing Jack’s ashes with them. On top of that, she added that her children told her they’d give him a glass of water after their long journey.

This is what she said in the interview:

Whether we go on a vacation or something, they always say, “Don’t forget baby Jack.” And then I have to pack him up. And then we get to where we’re going, they’re like, “Oh my gosh, he must be thirsty.” This might sound crazy to people, but they’ll put a little glass of water next to his little box of ashes. And they really love being a part of it.’

The actress revealed that she had to admit to her children that they lost Jack, but she added that one day they might release him. Right now, he’s still part of their lives. However, she believes that neither herself nor her children will ever be able to fully comprehend why the tragedy took place.

Teigen told Scary Mommy that she wasn’t getting out very much after the tragedy, as depression can throw you. However, she now feels more like a whole person and often goes on ‘staycations’ with her children and husband, and embraces the little things in life.

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend got Jack’s name tattooed on their wrists, and she dedicated her new cookbook ‘Cravings: All together: Recipes To Love’ to her late son.

Source: Daily Mail

