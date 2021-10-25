Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 09:18 Hits: 12

While speaking to the Valdair International Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, the Russian President Vladimir Putin said that for the West teaching children about transgender issues is ‘close to a crime against humanity.’

He noted that he believes the acceptance of gender fluidity in the West is ‘monstrous,’ and said that these generations of children will have their lives ruined as a result of being taught that ‘a boy can become a girl.’

Gay marriages are officially prohibited in Russia by the Russian constitution, and the law also forbids ‘propaganda of non-traditional relationships.’

Trans people are also not allowed to adopt children, and marriage is only possible to happen between a man and a woman.

Expectedly, the Russian president has faced a lot of backlash from the Russian LGBTQ+ community.

This is what Putin said during a discussion regarding children learning about gender fluidity in school:

“It is a simply monstrous moment when children are pushed to believe from early on that a boy can easily become a girl, and vice versa. They are pushed to believe they have a choice, imposed while parents are swept aside. And a child is forced to make a decision that can break their life.”

Source: Unilad

The post Putin Slams Cancel Culture, Says Transgender Education Is ‘Close To A Crime Against Humanity’ appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/putin-slams-cancel-culture-says-transgender-education-is-close-to-a-crime-against-humanity/