Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 17:29 Hits: 4

Official White House Photo by Erin Scott

"This is something men and women should have. They should have this time to bond with their children. [We're] not going to apologize... for that from here," Psaki told a far-right network's reporter.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/jen-psaki-shuts-right-wing-attempt-attack-pete-buttigieg-maternity-leave/