Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 19:00 Hits: 1

The Gender Spectrum Collection

There has been a 9 to 14 percent increase in people who oppose trans people in sports teams and bathrooms. However, knowing a trans person makes others 20 percent less likely to support anti-trans laws.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/support-anti-trans-laws-increased-trans-people-can-reverse-coming/