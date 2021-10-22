The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A Tribute To Halyna Hutchins, Who Tragically Lost Her Life To Misfire by Alec Baldwin

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Halyna Hutchins was a cinematographer who tragically lost her life after actor Alec Baldwin misfired on the set of his new movie Rust.

The tragedy happened at the set of Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on Thursday afternoon. Santa Fe County deputies arrived at the spot and revealed that two people had been shot. The 42-year-old Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter, but she had no signs of life.
The director of the movie, Joul Souza, was also injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at Christus St Vincent’s hospital.

According to officials, the investigation is underway of what happened and how the projectile was discharged.
No one has been arrested yet, and no charges have been filed.
Numerous film fans and actors paid their tribute to Hutchins following the tragic accident:

Source: independent.co.uk

The post A Tribute To Halyna Hutchins, Who Tragically Lost Her Life To Misfire by Alec Baldwin appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/a-tribute-to-halyna-hutchins-who-tragically-lost-her-life-to-misfire-by-alec-baldwin/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version