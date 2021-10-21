Articles

Toby Heiniger was asked to urgently give blood but was denied after saying he was gay. His experience brings into focus a global debate

When Toby Heiniger received a call in the middle of the night requesting he rush to Hobart hospital to donate blood, he didn’t expect the caller to hang up purely because of his sexual orientation.

“I got a phone call at 3am and they said there’s an urgent need for your blood, can you come down to Hobart hospital, we’ll pay for a cab,” Heiniger said.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/oct/22/should-australia-end-restrictions-on-gay-and-bisexual-men-donating-blood