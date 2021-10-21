The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Should Australia end restrictions on gay and bisexual men donating blood?

Category: Sex Hits: 14

Toby Heiniger was asked to urgently give blood but was denied after saying he was gay. His experience brings into focus a global debate

When Toby Heiniger received a call in the middle of the night requesting he rush to Hobart hospital to donate blood, he didn’t expect the caller to hang up purely because of his sexual orientation.

“I got a phone call at 3am and they said there’s an urgent need for your blood, can you come down to Hobart hospital, we’ll pay for a cab,” Heiniger said.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/oct/22/should-australia-end-restrictions-on-gay-and-bisexual-men-donating-blood

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version