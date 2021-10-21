Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 15:29 Hits: 14

Sheryl Wynne is a mom from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, that still breastfeeds her two sons aged five and six before they go to school, and she claims that breastfeeding her school-age children is completely normal. According to her, her breastfeeding has cemented their lifelong bond and made them closer than ever.

The 39-year-old woman breastfeeds her sons before school, in the evening, and throughout the night, and claims that ‘mommy milk’ is the ‘ultimate parenting tool’. She believes that it helps calm the children and comforts them when they’re upset or ill.

She does admit, however, that she often receives negative comments from family members who question if her children’s behavior is somehow connected to the fact that she still breastfeeds them.

She claims that she had originally planned to stop breastfeeding the boys when her elder son was three years old, but she now wants them to be a part of the decision.

The 39-year-old doesn’t seem to be too bothered with the negative comments she receives from family and friends, and she sees breastfeeding as a way to connect with her sons and uses it to comfort them.

“It’s about comfort. If they’re ill, that’s where they want to be to help them calm down but we don’t live in a society that’s supportive of that after infancy which is why we don’t see it.

I’ve been pretty lucky in that I haven’t had negative comments from strangers but family members and people I know have asked if I think I should stop.

They question whether the way my children behave is anything to do with them being breastfed. They’re hard work, but that’s children.” – she added.

Source: LADBible

The post Mom That Breastfeeds 6-Year-Old and 5-Year-Old Sons Before School Claims It Comforts Them appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/mom-that-breastfeeds-6-year-old-and-5-year-old-sons-before-school-claims-it-comforts-them/