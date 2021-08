Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 13:00 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

The same right-wing reporters that outed a Grindr-using Catholic leader have released more reports, suggesting that they could out several people within the Catholic Church - including some possibly living at the Vatican.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/08/vatican-fears-catholic-priests-will-outed-using-grindr-data/