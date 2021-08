Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 20:00 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

Men who have sex with men (and women they have sex with) in America are still prevented from freely giving blood as other countries around the world, blood banks, and scientists move away from such archaic policies.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/08/israel-ending-ban-blood-donation-queer-men-isnt-america/