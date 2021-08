Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 17:01 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

The non-discrimination ordinance would protect LGBTQ people and keep businesses from fleeing town. It still didn't pass - and council members have different excuses as to why.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/08/mayor-thousands-businesses-asked-city-council-civil-rights-law-voted/