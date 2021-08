Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 16:00 Hits: 2

Screenshot/Gettr

Marjorie Taylor Greene is so mad that President Joe Biden is "lecturing governors about masks and vaccines" that she's just using expletives now.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/08/marjorie-taylor-greene-calls-joe-biden-piece-sht-social-media/