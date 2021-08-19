Brazil’s first transgender pastor: ‘All humans have flaws, being trans isn’t one of them’

Articles

Category: Sex

In a country with shocking brutality against LGBTQ+ people, Alexya Salvador is using her faith to help others like her

Desperate calls from LGBTQ+ youths contemplating suicide or from their parents after they have made an attempt on their lives often punctuate Alexya Salvador’s day. When they do, she drops everything to talk.

As a transgender woman, she recognises the anguish in their voices. “I feel their pain in my body because I went through this,” she says. “My family went through this.”

The panic that lived in my head until I discovered the MCC was that I would go to hell, that I was God’s mistake

