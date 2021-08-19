The Right to Sex by Amia Srinivasan review – the politics of sexual attraction

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 08:00 Hits: 0

A daring feminist collection considers pornography, desire and the boundaries within student-teacher relationships

In The Right to Sex Amia Srinivasan, a professor of social and political theory at Oxford University, tells the story of a black friend who, “despite being beautiful and otherwise popular”, was “off the table” when it came to dating in her mostly white private school. The reason, Srinivasan tells us, is because it is the “hot blonde sluts” and east Asian women who are “supremely fuckable” in our society. By “fuckability” Srinivasan is not referring to the sexual availability of these bodies but rather to their ability to “confer status to those who have sex with them”. In her theory, there is no “fuckability” in its general sense, as in a pre-political, pre-social desirability; it is constructed by our sexual politics. And it is something her black friend did not have.

Fuckability is of central importance in The Right to Sex, a collection of essays about “the politics and ethics of sex in this world animated by the hope of a different world”, which draws on “an older feminist tradition that was unafraid to think of sex as a political phenomenon – as something squarely within the bounds of social critique”. For Srinivasan, differences in fuckability, reproduced as they are in pornography, exist because sex is subject to the “distortions of oppression”; there is a case to be made for removing the stranglehold these oppressive and discriminatory patterns have on our sexual desires.

