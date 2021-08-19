Brave Afghani Women Go To The Streets To March For Their Rights Following Taliban Takeover

Articles

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan’s government, thousands of people have been forced to flee the country, raising a great deal of concern for the future of Afghani citizens.

The Afghani people remember how strict the Taliban government was when it ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, and the future for the people remaining in the country truly seems scary and vague.

Unfortunately, not everyone could run away, and this fact didn’t stop these 4 brave women from speaking their minds and protesting. Namely, a video of 4 Afghan women marching in the streets of Kabul and demanding their rights was shared on social media and immediately received lots of attention.

زنان افغان وجود دارند

زنان امروز در جاده های کابل ..Bravo pic.twitter.com/Xzaa2uGTQz — Shakeela Ebrahimkhil (@shakeela3) August 17, 2021

Even though the Taliban is known for being very strict when following the Islamic law, as they restricted women by only focusing on their households in their past, women went to the streets to look for their freedom. The small protest caused a heated debate online, with some people being fascinated by their bravery, while some were skeptical and were saying that the women are only risking their lives for nothing, because they believe nothing would change.

These brave women took to the streets in Kabul to protest against Taliban. They simplify asking for their rights, the right to work, the right for education and the right to political participation.The right to live in a safe society. I hope more women and men join them. pic.twitter.com/pK7OnF2wm2 — Masih Alinejad (@AlinejadMasih) August 17, 2021

Reportedly, an official Taliban spokesman said that they have no intentions of limiting women’s rights, and that their views have changed throughout the years. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesperson, also said that girls will be able to receive education in the country, and women will be able to go to work and even engage in political life.

Expectedly, all these claims were met with skepticism from people.

