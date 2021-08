Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 14:35 Hits: 2

Fox News/via YouTube

"They like the patriarchy, some of their women like it too, so now they’re getting it all back."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/08/tucker-carlson-claims-afghan-people-welcomed-taliban-reject-radical-gender-equality/